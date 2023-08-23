Governor’s actions are against elected government; he is angering people of T.N., says MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan

August 23, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - ERODE

If Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi continues to act against the democratically-elected government in the State, people will chase him away, said E.V.K.S. Elangovan, MLA of Erode (East), in Erode, on Wednesday .

The MLA, speaking to mediapersons, said that the people of the State had elected “a good government” but Mr. Ravi was giving “unnecessary trouble” to the DMK government. The Governor’s actions were against the democratic government. “DMK leaders and cadre had been patient with this, but if he continues to do this, people will be involved in chasing him away...Mr. Ravi should give his assent to pending Bills. If not, the people will teach him a lesson,” Mr. Elangovan claimed.

Welcoming the State government proposing the name of C. Sylendra Babu, former Director-General of Police, to be appointed as chairman of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), Mr. Elangovan, said the Governor, by returning the file related to the appointment, was standing in the way, and people were angry with Mr. Ravi.

Asked about the recently-held AIADMK conference in Madurai that the party claimed that 15 lakh people attended, Mr. Elangovan said, “It is a blatant lie. There would have been 50,000 to 60,000 people [at the conference].”

The senior MLA also ruled out contesting for the post of head of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and said, “I am not aspiring for any position in the Congress party. I think young people should come to the post.”

Asked about the recent incidents of caste problems among school students, Mr. Elangovan said, “Arm bands create caste problems in schools and the State government should ban such bands in schools.”