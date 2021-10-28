Governor’s actions amount to political interference: VCK

‘This is an attempt to interfere with State’s rights’

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday objected to Governor R.N. Ravi “seeking reports from State government departments”, and said this was an attempt to interfere with the State’s rights.

The DMK government must resist this and protect the State’s rights, he said. The VCK chief said the Governor’s actions amounted to political interference.

“When the Chief Secretary wrote to the secretaries of various departments, asking them to be ready with reports to be shown to the Governor, it became an issue. Immediately, the Chief Secretary said this was routine and had been misunderstood. However, now the Governor wants to speak to the Vice-Chancellors of various universities on October 30. This shows that the Governor is trying to politically interfere in the governance of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

[The Governor is the Chancellor of State universities, and the past Governors, too, have had interactions with the Vice-Chancellors.]

NTK chief coordinator Seeman said the State government was succumbing to pressure from the Governor. “The DMK government is allowing the Governor, who is behaving like the Union government’s agent, to do this,” he said.