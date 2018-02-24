Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit woos entrepreneurs

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Friday told a business conclave that entrepreneurs could approach him directly when they faced problems in the State.

“I am with you. Please begin industrial ventures here. If you face any hitches, Raj Bhavan is open for you. You can come to me. I have a good relationship with the Chief Minister. I will tell him with love, and work will be done immediately. There will be no delay. I am sure of that,” he said.

Mr. Purohit was speaking after inaugurating the three-day JITO Connect 2018, organised by the Jain International Trade Organisation.

The Governor spoke after Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had left the venue after delivering his speech. The organisers announced that Mr. Palaniswami had been advised rest by his doctors owing to high blood pressure.

“There is a lot of scope for industrialisation here. There were some problems earlier, such as red-tapism, and so on. Recently, they [the State] passed an Ordinance: one-window clearance. In one-window clearance, red-tapism will end,” said the Governor.

Mr. Palaniswami, too, referred to the single-window clearance system in his speech.

He began his speech in Tamil by talking about Jainism and switched to English to encourage JITO’s 3,000 delegates to invest in the State.

‘Invest in State’

“I request all of you who have assembled here to make a lot of investment in Tamil Nadu. This State has many advantages: it is a peaceful state, law and order is maintained effectively, there is a single-window portal for clearing projects, a Business Facilitation Act to provide time-bound clearances and a grievance redressal mechanism for projects,” he said.

Tamil Nadu, according to him, was one of the top three States to receive Foreign Direct Investment, and provided uninterrupted power supply and had a large pool of skilled workers. Mr. Palaniswami also invited the conclave’s participants to return for the State’s second Global Investors’ Meet, scheduled to be held on January 23-24, 2019.