Governor wishes Chief Minister on completion of one year in office
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, wishing him for completing one year in office.
“I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to you and your colleagues in the government,” the Governor said in the letter. “I am confident that under your dynamic leadership, the people of Tamil Nadu would be happier and prosperous, the State would gain new heights of glory and lead the country in its all inclusive forward march in the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal (The Golden Quarter Century of our Freedom),” he added.
