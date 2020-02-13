‘Governor will take good decision on Rajiv case convicts’

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday expressed hope that Governor Banwarilal Purohit would take a “good decision” on the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He told mediapersons, on the sidelines of an official function, that the Supreme Court had ruled that the Governor could take a decision on the matter, and that it could not issue any direction to him.

Guaranteed powers

“The Governor can exercise his powers guaranteed under the Constitution. We hope the Governor will take a good decision on the issue,” he said.

Taking a dig at the DMK, Mr. Shanmugam said the Opposition party, which was making tall claims now, had failed to take any steps for the release of the convicts.

The DMK was only resorting to empty talk and lip service on the issue, Mr. Shanmugam alleged.

While the DMK was in power, it had recommended the case of Nalini, wife of Murugan, and was against the commutation of death sentence for the other convicts.

“There is no point in raising an accusing finger against us,” he said.

Municipality’s centenary

The government has released ₹50 crore to develop infrastructure in Villupuram, to mark the centenary of the Villupuram Municipality.

Work orders have been issued for laying new roads and other infrastructure-related works, totalling ₹32 crore, he added.