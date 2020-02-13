Tamil Nadu

‘Governor will take good decision on Rajiv case convicts’

more-in

Minister slams DMK for ‘empty talk and lip service’

Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam on Wednesday expressed hope that Governor Banwarilal Purohit would take a “good decision” on the release of all seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

He told mediapersons, on the sidelines of an official function, that the Supreme Court had ruled that the Governor could take a decision on the matter, and that it could not issue any direction to him.

Guaranteed powers

“The Governor can exercise his powers guaranteed under the Constitution. We hope the Governor will take a good decision on the issue,” he said.

Taking a dig at the DMK, Mr. Shanmugam said the Opposition party, which was making tall claims now, had failed to take any steps for the release of the convicts.

The DMK was only resorting to empty talk and lip service on the issue, Mr. Shanmugam alleged.

While the DMK was in power, it had recommended the case of Nalini, wife of Murugan, and was against the commutation of death sentence for the other convicts.

“There is no point in raising an accusing finger against us,” he said.

Municipality’s centenary

The government has released ₹50 crore to develop infrastructure in Villupuram, to mark the centenary of the Villupuram Municipality.

Work orders have been issued for laying new roads and other infrastructure-related works, totalling ₹32 crore, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2020 1:07:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/governor-will-take-good-decision-on-rajiv-case-convicts/article30804350.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY