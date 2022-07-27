Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi welcomes chess players for Olympiad

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi welcomed chess players participating in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to Chennai and also invited them to visit the historical and cultural sites. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj

July 27, 2022 23:28 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi welcomed chess players participating in the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad to Chennai and also invited them to visit the historical and cultural sites. In his message, Mr. Ravi extended his warmest greetings and best wishes to all the chess players and their team members, participating in the Chess Olympiad. He called upon them to participate, compete and set new benchmarks of sportsmanship. He also invited them to visit the historical and cultural sites and be a part of the timeless, vivid and vibrant spiritual enrichment of Tamil Nadu. Advertisement Advertisement Observing that the threat of global pandemic was not over yet and new variants posing new challenges, Mr. Ravi said: “I urge you all to take necessary precautions and follow the guidelines to ensure safety of selves and our loved ones. Once again, I welcome you all in this grand festival of Chess and wish you all comfortable, safe, memorable stay and return.” Follow The Hindu’s extensive coverage of the Chess Olympiad here.

