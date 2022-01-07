Governor visits site of chopper crash near Coonoor

UDHAGAMANDALAM

07 January 2022 00:01 IST

He pays tribute to General Bipin Rawat and the 13 victims

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday visited Najappa Chatram, near Kattery Park, in Coonoor, where a helicopter in which General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff, and 13 others were traveling crashed on December 8, killing all onboard.

The Governor, who arrived in Udhagamandalam on Wednesday, visited the site on Thursday and paid tributes to General Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 12 other military personnel who were on board the helicopter when it crashed. He placed a wreath before the portraits of the victims at the site of the crash.

Local residents, who took part in the rescue operations on the day the accident happened, were also in attendance as Mr. Ravi paid his respects to the 14 people who died.

Advertising

Advertising

Police presence was stepped up along Coonoor-Udhagamandalam Road, and traffic was blocked for a while when the Governor’s convoy passed through. People traveling to Mettupalayam from Udhagamandalam were asked to take Kotagiri Road till Thursday evening.

Mr. Ravi did not speak to any of the residents of the village, and left soon after paying his respects. Police presence around the village was also stepped up till the completion of his visit. The Governor is expected to depart from the Nilgiris on Friday.