Tamil NaduChennai 20 October 2021 01:26 IST
Comments
Governor visits Isha Foundation
Updated: 20 October 2021 01:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visited Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Tuesday and had a discussion with its founder Jaggi Vasudev, Raj Bhavan said. An official release said that the Governor was received by the founder of Isha Foundation, who took him around the centre. “Later, they had good discussions about yoga and its importance in contemporary human life,” the release said.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...