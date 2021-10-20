Governor visits Isha Foundation

Chennai

20 October 2021 01:26 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visited Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Tuesday and had a discussion with its founder Jaggi Vasudev, Raj Bhavan said. An official release said that the Governor was received by the founder of Isha Foundation, who took him around the centre. “Later, they had good discussions about yoga and its importance in contemporary human life,” the release said.

