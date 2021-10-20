Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi visited Isha Foundation in Coimbatore on Tuesday and had a discussion with its founder Jaggi Vasudev, Raj Bhavan said. An official release said that the Governor was received by the founder of Isha Foundation, who took him around the centre. “Later, they had good discussions about yoga and its importance in contemporary human life,” the release said.
Governor visits Isha Foundation
Chennai,
October 20, 2021 01:26 IST
