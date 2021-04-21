Tamil Nadu

Governor urges V-Cs to join fight against COVID-19

State universities should be front-runners in creating awareness in society of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, Governor-Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit said.

He urged the universities to disseminate information regarding the need to wear masks, sanitise hands and prevent the spread of infection among students, besides popularising vaccination in society.

During a virtual meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of the 21 State universities on Tuesday, Mr. Purohit urged teachers should educate students on the COVID-19 safety norms during online classes.

