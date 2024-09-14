ADVERTISEMENT

Governor urges universities to ensure quality of PhDs

Published - September 14, 2024 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday called for quality in PhDs in the State. He also called upon educational institutions to encourage students to clear NET-JRF.

During the NIRF Conclave for Excellence in Higher Education in Tamil Nadu in the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, Mr. Ravi felicitated representatives of higher education institutions over their NIRF rankings. Flagging a “note of caution” to educational institutions, especially non-professional, the Governor said the presumption was that the State would produce quality PhDs, and that the presumption should not be falsified.

“In professional universities, there were standards which you cannot just afford to compromise. Students who were pursuing their master’s degree, they should be exposed to NET-JRF competitions,” he said.

