Governor urged to take action on panchayat vice-president

CHENNAI

16 October 2020 01:22 IST

All India Congress Committee Scheduled Caste wing chairman Nitin Raut has urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take action against vice-president of Therku Thittal panchayat in Cuddalore district for forcing the Dalit panchayat president to sit on the floor.

In a letter to the Governor, he said, “I request you to ensure strict implementation of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and launch social awareness programme.”

