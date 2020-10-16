Tamil Nadu

Governor urged to take action on panchayat vice-president

All India Congress Committee Scheduled Caste wing chairman Nitin Raut has urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to take action against vice-president of Therku Thittal panchayat in Cuddalore district for forcing the Dalit panchayat president to sit on the floor.

In a letter to the Governor, he said, “I request you to ensure strict implementation of the SC/ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and launch social awareness programme.”

