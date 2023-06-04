Governor to inaugurate VCs conference; UGC chairman to address them

June 04, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will inaugurate a conference of vice-chancellors (VCs) of State-run and private universities in Tamil Nadu in the Raj Bhavan at Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris on Monday morning.

University Grants Commission chairperson Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar will address the VCs through online mode, a communication from the Raj Bhavan said. The conference aims to deliberate on ‘Translation of textbooks of higher education institutions into Tamil language’.

“The textbooks/reference books/ study materials, which are unavailable in Tamil language need to be identified by the universities and translated into Tamil to encourage the teaching and learning process in Tamil in the universities of Tamil Nadu,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti, under the Union Ministry of Education, Chamu Krishna Shastry; University of Lucknow VC Prof. Alok Kumar Rai; IGNOU VC and chairperson of UGC- Committee for production of text books in Indian languages, Prof. Nageshwar Rao; and Dr. Buddha Chandrashekar, CCO, AICTE & Developer of Anuvadini Translation tool; would be delivering speeches and wouldl interact with the VCs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.