Governor to inaugurate Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence in Chennai

December 04, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The centre will facilitate holistic learning for over 3,000 students of Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School and Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Higher Secondary School

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will inaugurate the Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence at Mandaveli on Monday.

The centre has been funded by the family members of the late Radha Swamy, who died in 2020. The centre will be inaugurated on her birth anniversary. Srinivasan Swamy, president, National Boys and Girls Education Society, said the idea was to open a holistic learning centre, which would benefit over 3,000 students studying in the three schools run by the society.

The society runs Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School and Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Higher Secondary School.

The centre will offer experiential learning facility to all students. Apart from these, it includes a floor devoted to performing arts with a capacity to seat 100 people, one floor for high performance training in table tennis, one for imparting special education courses for students to get them prepared for competitive entrance examinations, and another for indoor games, including Indic games.

