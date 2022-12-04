  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, December 4: Which Round of 16 matches happening in Qatar today?

Governor to inaugurate Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence in Chennai

The centre will facilitate holistic learning for over 3,000 students of Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School and Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Higher Secondary School

December 04, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi will inaugurate the Radha Swamy Centre of Excellence at Mandaveli on Monday.

The centre has been funded by the family members of the late Radha Swamy, who died in 2020. The centre will be inaugurated on her birth anniversary. Srinivasan Swamy, president, National Boys and Girls Education Society, said the idea was to open a holistic learning centre, which would benefit over 3,000 students studying in the three schools run by the society.

The society runs Lady Sivaswami Ayyar Girls Higher Secondary School, Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Senior Secondary School and Sir Sivaswami Kalalaya Higher Secondary School.

The centre will offer experiential learning facility to all students. Apart from these, it includes a floor devoted to performing arts with a capacity to seat 100 people, one floor for high performance training in table tennis, one for imparting special education courses for students to get them prepared for competitive entrance examinations, and another for indoor games, including Indic games.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai / school / education

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.