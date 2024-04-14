ADVERTISEMENT

Governor, T.N. officials pay tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

April 14, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officials of the Tamil Nadu government also paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue in Raja Annamalai Puram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. paying tributes to a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar in Raj Bhavan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to his portrait at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Officials of the Tamil Nadu government also paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue at Annal Ambedkar Manimandapam in Raja Annamalai Puram. A Raj Bhavan press release said that on the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, Mr. Ravi took part in a “darshan of Saint Thiruvalluvar at Arulmigu Thiruvalluvar temple in Mylapore and offered prayers, seeking peace, prosperity for all, and progress for the nation”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US