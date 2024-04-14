GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor, T.N. officials pay tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Officials of the Tamil Nadu government also paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue in Raja Annamalai Puram

April 14, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. paying tributes to a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Governor R.N. paying tributes to a portrait of B.R. Ambedkar in Raj Bhavan on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the late architect of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to his portrait at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Officials of the Tamil Nadu government also paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue at Annal Ambedkar Manimandapam in Raja Annamalai Puram. A Raj Bhavan press release said that on the auspicious occasion of Tamil New Year, Mr. Ravi took part in a “darshan of Saint Thiruvalluvar at Arulmigu Thiruvalluvar temple in Mylapore and offered prayers, seeking peace, prosperity for all, and progress for the nation”.

