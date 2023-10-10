Governor stresses the need for more awareness on mental health

October 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Highlighting that a significant portion of the population faced mental health related issues, Governor R.N. Ravi on Tuesday stressed the need for increased awareness on seeking support for mental health.

Addressing a group of persons working in the field of mental health as part of his “Think to dare” series of interactions with people from different professions, the Governor said that a person seeking assistance for mental health faced stigma in society even today.

Two books penned by T.K. Lakshmi, founder of Mastermind Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), were launched by the Governor.

NGO thanks Governor

Meanwhile, NGO Society for Rural Development, based in Jawadhu Hills in Tiruvannamalai district, thanked the Governor on Tuesday for sanctioning ₹50 lakh for constructing a building for the school run for tribal students.

In a letter, SFRD’s secretary K. Arjunan said Mr. Ravi was the first Governor to visit the hills and the SFRD. The organisation assured proper utilisation of the funds for the welfare of the tribal students.

