ADVERTISEMENT

Governor stresses on due recognition for Irulas’ snake-catching vocation

March 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

R.N. Ravi visits Irula settlements at Chenneri village, interacts with students and teachers at the government school and pays a visit to Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom, a Irula women’s welfare society

The Hindu Bureau

Governor R.N. Ravi felicitiating Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, Padma award-winners belonging to the Irula tribes, in Chengalpattu on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi felicitated Irula snake-catchers Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, who were recently conferred with the Padma Shri award, in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the snake-catchers of the Irula community for their selfless service to society. Mr. Ravi said like any other occupation, the vocation of snake-catchers, which saved hundreds of thousands of lives, should be duly respected and recognised. He emphasised the importance of modernising this age-old occupation and said “our nation will grow only when the communities like Irula grow”.

Mr. Ravi visited the Irula settlements in Chenneri village and met members of the community. He visited the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom, a Irular women’s welfare society, and exhibition stalls showcasing products made by Irulas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor interacted with students and teachers of Chenneri Government Middle School. He urged teachers to help students build their self-confidence and aim high in life and to read and experiment with innovative ideas and methods for effective learning.

Mr. Ravi distributed Tamil copies of Exam Warriors authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the press release said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US