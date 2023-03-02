HamberMenu
Governor stresses on due recognition for Irulas’ snake-catching vocation

R.N. Ravi visits Irula settlements at Chenneri village, interacts with students and teachers at the government school and pays a visit to Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom, a Irula women’s welfare society

March 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Governor R.N. Ravi felicitiating Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, Padma award-winners belonging to the Irula tribes, in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

Governor R.N. Ravi felicitiating Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, Padma award-winners belonging to the Irula tribes, in Chengalpattu on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi felicitated Irula snake-catchers Vadivel Gopal and Masi Sadaiyan, who were recently conferred with the Padma Shri award, in Chengalpattu on Thursday.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, the Governor expressed his gratitude to the snake-catchers of the Irula community for their selfless service to society. Mr. Ravi said like any other occupation, the vocation of snake-catchers, which saved hundreds of thousands of lives, should be duly respected and recognised. He emphasised the importance of modernising this age-old occupation and said “our nation will grow only when the communities like Irula grow”.

Mr. Ravi visited the Irula settlements in Chenneri village and met members of the community. He visited the Vaazhndhu Kaattuvom, a Irular women’s welfare society, and exhibition stalls showcasing products made by Irulas.

The Governor interacted with students and teachers of Chenneri Government Middle School. He urged teachers to help students build their self-confidence and aim high in life and to read and experiment with innovative ideas and methods for effective learning.

Mr. Ravi distributed Tamil copies of Exam Warriors authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the press release said.

