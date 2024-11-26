Governor stresses on celebrating Constitution’s ideals and social justice 

Law students should take the Constitution outside the confines of institutions and to the masses, said Governor R.N. Ravi.

He was speaking at the National Law Day symposium hosted by Saveetha School of Law on Tuesday. “Constitution is the crystallisation of dreams of millions of people – freedom fighters, martyrs who laid down their lives to realise the aspirations of India, and it needs to be celebrated,” he said.

It reflected the ideals and dreams to ensure that every citizen got social, economic, and political justice, with a right to dignified life. The Constitution gave the direction to achieve the goals of the founding fathers of the nation, he said.

Social justice cannot be ensured through implementation of law alone but must come from within every individual and youth, he said pointing out that even in a progressive State like Tamil Nadu incidents such as human waste being discharged into a drinking water tank, and untouchability were recorded. Deliberate propaganda attempts to sabotage harmony, fanning of linguistic chauvinism, regional and religious discord by vested must be thwarted, Mr. Ravi said.

Former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice K.Kannan spoke on the importance of fundamental duties and rights, and the need to work towards equality, protect the interests of people of all sections, and to protect the Constitution in letter and spirit. N.M. Veeraiyan, Chancellor of Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, SIMATS Vice-Chancellor S. Suresh Kumar, Principal of the law school Asha Sundaram also spoke.