Governor R.N. Ravi presenting certificates to R. Shankar, who won 26 prizes at the 22nd convocation of the TANUVAS, in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

March 31, 2022 00:33 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi addresses the 22nd convocation of Tanuvas

Governor R.N. Ravi on Wednesday said a model of development, which he called “Darwinian”, had created a huge regional and sub-regional imbalances and social tensions while Prime Minister Modi’s “all-inclusive development model” ensured basic ingredients of a healthy citizenship.

Delivering the address at the 22nd Convocation of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (Tanuvas), he pointed out how in a progressive State like Tamil Nadu, there were development differentials and sub-regional imbalances.

Advertising

Advertising

He called the earlier model of development Darwinian as some relatively smarter people cornered the benefits, leaving the rest behind. “As a result, even after some six-and-a-half decades of Independence, India was home to the largest number of poor, sick and illiterate,” he said.

“Prime Minister Modi’s all-inclusive development model is ensuring food, shelter, health, education, electricity and cooking gas, the basic ingredients of a healthy citizenship, reach every citizen without discrimination,” he said.

The Governor conferred graduation certificates to 204 young graduates and 101 awards to exemplary students for their outstanding performance, congratulating them, their faculty and parents. He said young graduates should come forward to take responsibility with a pride of serving the people and building a great India. He urged them to go for entrepreneurship and innovation, seize opportunities and build India as a world leader in the next 25 years.

Youth bags 26 prizes

R. Shankar was the cynosure of all eyes at the event as he won 26 awards (25 of them gold medals) and one cash prize, for his exceptional academic performance.

A native of Tiruppur, he is the first graduate in his family. His parents are tailors in a garment company there. He completed his B. VSc and AH from Tirunelveli Veterinary College in 2020. He was declared a topper in 17 disciplines. He is studying M. VSc in Veterinary Pharmacology in the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. “I was admitted under all India quota of the ICAR,” he said. He wants to pursue research in Tanuvas. “I wanted exposure so I chose Kerala,” said Mr. Shankar.

D. Tamilini won six medals in M. VSc and Ranjani Rajasekaran won four medals in Ph.D. M. Poovitha and C. Ramani each won two medals in B. Tech (Food Technology) and B. Tech (Poultry Technology) respectively.

Minister for Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry and University pro-chancellor Anitha R. Radhakrishnan announced 12 new endowments at the university to recognise and appreciate the academic excellence of students.

P.K. Joshi, secretary of National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, delivered the convocation address. Vice-Chancellor K.N. Selvakumar presented the annual report.