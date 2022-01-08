Governor should respect and approve laws enacted by State Assembly, says TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI

At an all party meeting of MLAs convened to chalk out the next course of action to obtain exemption from NEET, M.K. Stalin said NEET remained a stumbling block to the educational development of TN students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said it was the basic principle of a democracy that when the Legislative Assembly of a State invoked its right and enacted a law, the Governor of the State should respect it and give it his approval.

Addressing a meeting of all party MLAs organised by the government in Chennai to chalk out the next course of action to get exemption from NEET-based admission for medical courses, Mr. Stalin said the Tamil Nadu Governor had failed to send the NEET exemption Bill adopted in the Assembly to the President even after he met him and made a request.

“This all party meeting has been convened since the rights of States and the rights of Assemblies to enact laws is under question. It is our goal to put an end to NEET and to protect the interests of Tamil Nadu students. The meeting has been convened to prove that everyone is unanimous in their opposition to NEET,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said there was a need to form an opinion that political parties in Tamil Nadu were united since the problem concerned the State.” The stream of education [in Tamil Nadu Board] is common to all, and everyone has the right to benefit from it,” he said.

Mr. Stalin explained that the DMK government, in the past, cancelled the common entrance test for admissions to professional courses, since in a country like India, people live on the margins and in poverty and since there was inequality in the name of caste, achieving education for all remained difficult. He said the President of the country gave his nod and the Supreme Court also gave its approval for the cancellation of entrance examinations. “NEET snatches away the right for education. We have been opposing NEET, which remains a stumbling block to the educational development of Tamil Nadu students,” he said.

The Chief Minister wondered, “How can we accept placing two hours of NEET above 12-years of school education? Is it not against social justice? How many students can pay in lakhs and get coaching to crack NEET? That was why I met the Prime Minister on June 17 and made a request for exempting Tamil Nadu from NEET. Our MPs are also raising the issue in both Houses of Parliament,” he said.