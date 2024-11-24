 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Governor should give up vendetta against suspended V-C of Tamil varsity in Thanjavur : Thirumavalavan

Published - November 24, 2024 10:00 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram Member of Parliament Thol. Thirumavalavan on Sunday said the Governor of Tamil Nadu R.N. Ravi should abandon his ‘combative approach’ and ‘vendetta’ against V. Thiruvalluvan, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil University, Thanjavur and revoke his suspension order. Mr. Thiruvalluvan was suspended weeks before his tenure was about to end. It was about to end next month.

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan acknowledged that the allegations of irregularities in the appointment of 40 professors during 2017–2018, and cases related to them were still pending in the court and the Vice-Chancellor had issued permanent appointment orders at the conclusion of their probationary period. This was done with the approval of the Syndicate, which is the university’s governing body.

“This was done with the explicit condition that the appointments were subject to the final verdict of the court. The Governor has suspended the Vice-Chancellor primarily for issuing these orders. However, it must be noted that the appointments in question and the current Vice-Chancellor are unrelated,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.

He said, “Dr. Thiruvalluvan is known for performing his duties with integrity and courage, without succumbing to the pressures of caste-dominant groups within the university. He prioritised Dravidian literature and socialist ideologies, organising several events on these themes within the university campus. Notably, he coordinated the unveiling of a statue of the communist poet Tamil Oli through a video conference with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, expressing gratitude and appreciation for the Chief Minister.”

Mr. Thirumavalavan said that it was evident that the Vice-Chancellor’s failure to align with the Governor’s preferences was the root cause of this punitive action.

Published - November 24, 2024 10:00 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.