Governor should clear medical quota Bill immediately: Alagiri

Delay in decision gives rise to suspicion, says TNCC chief

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday demanded that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit immediately give assent to the Bill providing 7.5% reservation for government school students who have qualified in NEET.

“This Bill was passed by the Assembly on September 15 but is waiting for the Governor’s assent. All parties have been demanding that this 7.5% reservation be implemented from the current academic year but the Governor has not taken any decision on it yet. This gives rise to suspicion that the BJP has some agenda on the issue,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri said 19,000 students who had taken training in 412 coaching centres set up by the Tamil Nadu government had not cleared NEET.

‘Shameful situation’

“Can there be something more shameful for the government? It is because the government not been appointing qualified teachers in these coaching centres this sort of a shameful situation has arisen. The T.N. government should be held responsible for it,” he said.