Governor should clear medical quota Bill immediately: Alagiri

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday demanded that Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit immediately give assent to the Bill providing 7.5% reservation for government school students who have qualified in NEET.
“This Bill was passed by the Assembly on September 15 but is waiting for the Governor’s assent. All parties have been demanding that this 7.5% reservation be implemented from the current academic year but the Governor has not taken any decision on it yet. This gives rise to suspicion that the BJP has some agenda on the issue,” Mr. Alagiri said.
Mr. Alagiri said 19,000 students who had taken training in 412 coaching centres set up by the Tamil Nadu government had not cleared NEET.
‘Shameful situation’
“Can there be something more shameful for the government? It is because the government not been appointing qualified teachers in these coaching centres this sort of a shameful situation has arisen. The T.N. government should be held responsible for it,” he said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath