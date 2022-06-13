Governor should act impartially, says T.N. Assembly Speaker

M. Appavu

June 13, 2022 22:42 IST

Appavu takes objection to Union govt. infringing on the domain of the Legislature

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu on Monday said Governors “should act impartially as the head of the State in terms of the Constitution”, as they played an important part in conveying the collective opinion of the legislature along with their “just recommendations”.

He also took objection to the Union government ‘infringing’ on the domain of the State legislature, disregarding the collective opinion of the House.

During his speech in a meeting of the Committee of Presiding Officers in Delhi, which was held to suggest criteria for the Outstanding Legislative Council/Assembly Award, Mr. Appavu said, “There is potential for conflict when there is no harmony between the Union and the States, and especially when the Union, without consensus or consultation, infringes on the legislative domain of the State legislature or disregards the collective opinion of the State Legislative Assembly expressed in the form of bills/resolutions.”

Citing debates in the media over the Union government asserting itself forcefully, against the wishes of the States, in matters of legislation, Mr. Appavu said: “The Governor of the State plays an important part in conveying the collective opinion of the legislature along with his just recommendations.<SU>The Governor should act impartially as the head of the State in terms of the Constitution. How the legislature fights for protecting the State’s rights may also be considered as one of the criteria while selecting the best legislature.”

A copy of his speech was circulated to the media.

It may be recalled that a Bill seeking an exemption from NEET-based admissions to undergraduate medical courses, which was adopted by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, was returned by Governor R.N. Ravi, after which the House adopted the Bill once again.

The Governor eventually forwarded the Bill to the Centre. Earlier this month, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called on the Governor and urged him to grant his assent to as many as 21 Bills adopted by the House, “to uphold the spirit of the Constitution and the sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu”. Adverting to other issues, Mr. Appavu said the available data suggested that State legislatures convened for an average of 30 days a year. This did not give the members adequate time to discuss the business, including the scrutiny of the Budget and a thorough consideration of Bills before they were passed in the Assembly.

“Hence, in my opinion, the number of sitting days and working hours of the legislature may be taken into account while selecting the outstanding legislature,” he said. How far the Legislature fought for protecting its State rights may also be taken as one of the criteria for selection of a best Legislature, he said.

The time spent on the Question Hour and the number of members given an opportunity with the Ministers’ reply may also be taken as one of the criteria, he said.

The Opposition parties’ main role was to question the government and hold it accountable, he said, and added that they must be provided more chances to take part in the Assembly debates in order to facilitate the smooth functioning of the House.

“Dissent is a democratic expression, but it should be expressed through the contours and parameters of parliamentary devices. Maintenance of discipline and decorum, therefore, is vital for the functioning of our parliamentary democracy. Proper utilisation of the time of the House is very vital to ensure quality debates.<SU>It is unfortunate that the precious time of the House is wasted on account of disorderly scenes and interruptions in some of the Houses,” the Speaker said, and added that this could also be considered as one of the criteria for selecting the best legislature.