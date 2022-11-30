Governor says CMs of some other States are inclined to introduce Tamil in school

November 30, 2022 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi said on Tuesday that the Chief Ministers of some other States are inclined to introduce Tamil as an optional language in their schools.

Delivering the presidential address at the tenth convocation of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) in Chennai, he said that when he was talking to the Chief Ministers of some northern States on the introduction of Tamil there, he was surprised to find that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke fluent Tamil.

Mr. Ravi said Haryana had Tamil as an optional language a few decades ago and the government there was considering its reintroduction in schools. Praising the richness of the Tamil literature, he underscored the need to take it to the other parts of the country. A step in this direction was the release of the translation of The Tirukkural in different Indian languages by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ongoing Kashi Tamil Sangamam, he said.

According to him, when India came under a constant attack since the 12th Century, it was “thought leaders like the Vaishanavite Saint Ramanujar” from the present-day Tamil Nadu who saved the country.

He urged the TNTEU graduands to focus on developing children’s cognitive ability and creative thinking instead of rote learning. Assimilation of knowledge can be done only when a child learns in its mother tongue. While Tamil Nadu is already a pioneer in the field of education in the country, the State should lead the country without giving room for complacency.

Krishnan Baskar, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology-Manipur, who delivered the convocation address, called for improving the employability of students. The high rate of unemployment among the educated was not only due to lack of sufficient jobs but also the poor quality of education.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy said the government was taking initiatives to take the State to greater heights in education. TNTEU Vice-Chancellor N. Panchanatham presented the annual report. A total of 406 B.Ed, M.Ed, M.Phil and Ph.D graduands received their degree in person, while another 1,66,516, who graduated over the past three academic years, received their degree in absentia.

