Governor R.N. Ravi urges enforcement agencies to remain vigilant against supply of illicit liquor

In his Independence Day message to the State, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi urged the enforcement agencies and the people to remain vigilant against supply of illicit liquor. “I urge our mothers and sisters who suffer the worst to be proactive against drugs and illicit alcohol,” he said.

The loss of lives due to to the consumption of spurious and poisonous liquor was devastating this year. “The victims were all poor people. Many families lost their bread earners, women are widowed and children are orphaned,” he said.

While it was imperative that the investigating agency ensured that those responsible for such incidents did not escape justice and were awarded the most severe punishment, “I urge our enforcement agencies and the people to remain vigilant against supply of illicit liquor,” he said in a release.

Flagging the “increasing prevalence” of drugs and narcotic substances in the society, Mr. Ravi said there were disturbing reports of easy availability of drugs near schools and colleges. “This is very very dangerous.”

Referring to frequent reports of social discriminations against Dalits in schools, temples, village festivals, he said such incidents were extremely painful and hugely shameful. “Such social discriminations are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The Governor also warned of “hostile forces within and outside the country” who liked to keep the country weak and poor. “Significant amount of foreign funds are being pumped in to destabilise our social harmony and disrupt our economy,” he added.

These hostile elements were using advance technologies including Artificial Intelligence and creating deep fakes and planting false narratives in pursuit of their sinister design. “They are trying to create fear in the minds of our people through false propaganda that our Constitution is in danger, secularism and democracy are unsafe and our regulators are compromised,” Mr. Ravi said. They were trying to foment social tensions and create anarchy in our country.

The Governor contended that they were using various disruptive tools to slow down the country’s progress. Through sustained false propaganda, they were seeking to undermine public confidence in the country’s institutions, he charged.

He said constant attempts were being made by hostile vested interests to create doubts in the minds of the people. “Our fiercely independent judiciary and the Election Commission of India which are respected world-wide for their integrity are subjected to mud-slinging,” he charged.