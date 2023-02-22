Governor R.N. Ravi releases books

February 22, 2023 01:12 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi released two books — Pt. Deendayal Udadhyaya: Dispersions of Thought and Pt. Deendayal Udpadhyaya: Integral Humanism authored by Professor B. Dharmalingam in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to a Raj Bhavan release, addressing at the event, Governor said four prominent western ideologies — Theology, Darwinian theory, Karl Marx theory and Rousseau’s social contract theory — caused “damage to our national growth”.

The Governor explained that the theology “created reckless exploitation of natural resources, conflict between humans and nature, and resulted in climate crisis”. The Darwinian Theory “which insist on the survival of the fittest, meant those who are weak got no right to exist and only the strong prospered. It is the law of the jungle where there is no compassion, or sense of right or wrong”, the release quoted as saying.

On theory of Karl Marx, he said it raised perpetual conflicts between haves and have-nots. “This model created divisions between and within different segments. It triggered perpetual conflict in society,” he said.

The Rousseau’s social contract theory, “considered an individual as primary stakeholder and supports supremacy of the individual over collectives and state and society is a product. Like six blind men and an elephant, everyone looked at part of it, but nobody looked at it in totality.”

According to him, “We have committed a grave mistake by misunderstanding and misusing the term ‘Dharma’ as the English counterpart of ‘religion’.” He reiterated dharma as the eternal law of the universe by which all have to abide.