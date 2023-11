November 15, 2023 04:02 am | Updated 04:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi paid floral tributes to the portrait of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru at Guindy in Chennai on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Ministers T.M. Anbarasan, M.P. Saminathan, P.K. Sekarbabu, elected representatives and senior officials, among others, were present.