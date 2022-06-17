Governor reviews implementation of NEP in Kendriya Vidyalayas

National Education Policy is the key mode to shape the children at school level, says Ravi

CHENNAI Governor R.N. Ravi on Friday convened a meeting of principals of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Chennai Region at Raj Bhavan and reviewed the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) – 2020.

A Raj Bhavan press release said during the interaction, the Governor was given a presentation on the overview and implementation of NEP – 2020, Innovative Best Practices adopted in schools, Class I Entry Level Assessment and FIT India Movement by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), Chennai Region. Mr. Ravi said that National Education Policy is the key mode to shape the children at school level.

He said that more and more teachers from every Kendriya Vidyalaya should undergo training at their Southern Regional Orientation Training Centre, Mysore. This will help create a larger base of resource persons at all levels to impart effective and comprehensive teaching to students.

The Governor also felt it was the right time to implement the NEP in schools that have been rolled out to develop the nation as ‘The Knowledge Capital’ of the world. He emphasised that there was a need to implement NEP in letter and spirit to reap the benefits of improving the capabilities and potential knowledge with skills of the students to enable them to compete and conquer.

The Governor listened to the problems and the areas that needed attention, for example, the need for infrastructure facilities, digital platforms at school levels, student and teacher ratio, scarcity of trained teachers and so on, in implementing NEP - 2020 at Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Anandrao V.Patil, Principal Secretary to Governor, T.Rukmini, Deputy Commissioner (I/C), KVS, Regional Office, Chennai, P.I.T.Raja, Assistant Commissioner, KVS, Chennai, teachers and officials participated in the interaction.