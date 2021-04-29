Governor reviews COVID-19 situation with government officials

Taking stock: Governor Banwarilal Purohit and other officials during the meeting at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

CHENNAI

29 April 2021 01:46 IST

7,000 ex-servicemen to be roped in to control pandemic

Governor Banwarilal Purohit chaired a meeting of officials in the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday to review the steps being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the State.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan briefed the Governor in detail about the measures being taken by the government in controlling the pandemic.

After appreciating all those involved in containing the pandemic, the Governor instructed the government to maintain adequate stocks and supply of oxygen and life-saving medicines in all government and private hospitals and it should be monitored regularly by the Health Department, an official release from the Raj Bhavan stated.

He also instructed the government to devise a proper strategy and arrange special camps to vaccinate all people above 18 years. The Governor also asked them to enhance RT-PCR testing and to increase the number of beds for corona patients.

“The Governor specifically insisted the officials to make effective use of the services of ex-servicemen wherever possible. It is informed that approximately 7,000 ex-servicemen will be roped in to control the pandemic,” the release said.

Mr. Purohit also appealed to the people, particularly the youth, to come forward and register for vaccination. He also appealed to the people to wear masks, use hand sanitisers and keep social distancing.

The Governor also requested the public to cooperate with the authorities and follow the instructions given by the Central and State governments.

Director-General of Police J.K. Tripathy and Public Secretary P. Senthil Kumar were among those who attended the meeting.

In another development, the government deputed four trainee IAS officers to the COVID-19 Control Room operating from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

The government would depute more trainee officers on deputation basis, an official release said.