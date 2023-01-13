Governor responsible for deaths related to online gambling, says Anbumani

January 13, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday criticised Governor R.N. Ravi for raking up the issue over whether the State should be called ‘Tamil Nadu’ or ‘Tamilagam’ and asked if this is what he thinks of his job as a Governor while not consenting to a law banning online gambling.

According to Dr. Anbumani, young people are being affected by liquor, drugs and online gambling, and he urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take urgent steps to completely eliminate drugs from the society.

Speaking at the party’s Pongal celebrations, he said invaluable lives were being lost because of Mr. Ravi’s refusal to grant assent to the Bill banning online gambling that had been passed in the State Assembly. “Will he ask for a change in the name of Maharashtra since ‘Rashtra’ means a country. The meaning of ‘sthan’ in Rajasthan is similar to ‘Hindustan’. The meaning of Pradesh is Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh is smaller territories,” he asked.

“So far, 42 persons have taken their own lives due to online gambling since the law banning online gambling was overturned. Invaluable lives are being lost because of you (Governor). Before the law was overturned, around 60 people died by suicide (due to debt). Even yesterday, a youth died because of high debt,” Dr. Anbumani said.

“Lives are being lost because of the Governor, but he is interested in debating whether the State should be called ‘Tamil Nadu’ or ‘Tamilagam’,” he added.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)