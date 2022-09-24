Governor releases Hindi version of ‘Advaitha and Autism’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 24, 2022 21:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor R.N. Ravi, third from left, Lakshmi, Author and Founder of Sowmanasya Trust, K.V.S. Gopalakrishnan, President, P.S. Educational Society, Dr. Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. M.G.R. Medical University and K.N. Ramaswamy, Director, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Chennai Kendra, releasing the Hindi edition of the book ‘Advaitha and Autism’ in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

ADVERTISEMENT

The authorities who are supposed to enforce the Disability Act are not even aware of it, Governor R.N. Ravi said.

“Every parent and family member are worried about what will happen to their child [who is disabled]. There is a need for greater awareness and sensitivity,” he said at a book release event organised by Sowmanasya Trust, Chennai, in association with the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Noting that there is a social stigma attached to autism, the Governor said the popular attitude of the people was to have pity on those with autism and some people’s response towards them was hostile – this attitude must change, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindi version of the book Advaitha And Autism written by Lakshmi, founder of the Sowmanasya Trust, was released by the Governor. K.V.S. Gopalakrishnan, President of the P.S. Educational Society; Sudha Seshayyan, Vice-Chancellor, Dr. M.G.R. Medical University; and K.N. Ramaswamy, Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Chennai Kendra; were present. The book was translated into Hindi using a translator Mr. Mahadevan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Ravi urged Ms. Lakshmi to come out with more such books and get it translated in all languages so that it reached many people. He said that it could be made available online on digital platforms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
books and literature

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app