Governor Ravi’s continuation will result in deterioration of law and order, says Thirumavalavan

June 21, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan, on Wednesday claimed Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi’s continuation will result in confusion, deterioration of law and order and create enmity between various castes and religious communities. He accused Mr. Ravi of not just speaking against the State government but “making comments against the Tamil people.”

After participating in the MDMK’s signature campaign seeking Mr. Ravi’s removal, he said, “the Governor is reluctant to even utter the names of great leaders such as Dr. Ambedkar and Periyar and he is adamant to not utter the words…social justice and equality [in the Assembly address]. It is unfortunate that a person who is a Sanathani has been appointed as a Governor. There is a growing chorus for his removal from the post…not just from political parties but also from a majority of the people.”

He congratulated MDMK general secretary Vaiko’s initiative to launch a signature campaign.

The MDMK headquarters secretary, Durai Vaiko, had met him at the VCK’s office in Ashok Nagar, Chennai, to get his signature. Mr. Durai Vaiko said the signature campaign would be taken across Tamil Nadu and help sought from its allies including the VCK.

Media Hype over actor Vijay

Mr. Thirumavalavan also downplayed actor Vijay’s possible entry into politics and criticised the media for its constant obsession about movie actors entering politics.

“There are more questions about actors entering politics than the violence in Manipur. It is the media that creates hype,” he said.

