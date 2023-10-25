Governor Ravi should sign file for awarding doctorate to Sankaraiah if he truly cared for freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu: Minister Ponmudy

October 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

If Governor R.N. Ravi truly cared for freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, he should sign the file proposing to award honorary doctorate from the Madurai Kamaraj University to freedom fighter and CPI(M) leader N. Sankaraiah, Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy told reporters at the Secretariat here on Wednesday.

He was replying to a query on the Governor’s observations on late freedom fighters Marudhu brothers. Mr. Ponmudy said he was requesting the Governor, through the media, to sign the file so that the honorary doctorate could be handed over to Mr. Sankaraiah on November 2.

Resolutions for the same had been adopted by the university’s Syndicate and Senate in August and September respectively, he said, adding: “Mr. Sankaraiah lost his college days as he went to prison for nine years. He went into hiding for over two years during the freedom struggle. I hope the Governor at least looks into his history and signs the file.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the Minister said: “During my interactions with Plus One and Plus Two students, [it was clear that] they did not want NEET.”

He further appealed to managements of government and private educational institutions for facilitating students to sign the campaign against NEET, which was also available online. “Students should sign this petition,” the Minister added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.