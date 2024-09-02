Governor Ravi is against democratically elected T.N. government: TNCC chief

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Monday criticised Governor R.N. Ravi’s recent speech in which he said that the curriculum taught in schools in Tamil Nadu is qualitatively inferior to the national curriculum. The Congress leader said the Governor is acting against the policies and schemes undertaken democratically by the elected Tamil Nadu government.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the Governor cannot act without the advice and counsel of the Tamil Nadu cabinet, according to the Indian Constitution and ruling of the Supreme Court.

“The BJP government introduced a new National Education Policy in 2020, which the Tamil Nadu government has refused to accept. The State government formed a 13-member committee, led by Justice Murugesan, to draft a State-specific education policy, and the preliminary report has been submitted to the Chief Minister. The Governor’s remarks are intended to undermine the resolution passed in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly against the New Education Policy,” he said.

Bill to abolish NEET stalled

Mr. Selvaperunthagai sao, “A bill to abolish NEET was passed in the Legislative Assembly and sent to the Governor for approval, but it remains stalled.”

He criticised Mr. Ravi for not speaking out about the failure of the Union government to release funds under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, an integrated education scheme .

“For the 2024-25 academic year, a budget of ₹3,586 crore was allocated for Tamil Nadu. The Union government was supposed to release its 60% share of ₹2,152 crore by June, but even by September, the funds have not been released, leaving the Tamil Nadu Education Department unable to pay salaries to 15,000 teachers. Why is the Governor silent about this?”

According to him, the Governor’s support for the national curriculum and his derogatory remarks about the State curriculum only reveal his autocratic tendencies. It raises the question of whether Mr. Ravi is the Governor of Tamil Nadu or a spokesperson for the BJP, he said.

