March 07, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi, who is the Chancellor of State-run universities, has extended the tenure of the Vice-Chancellors (V-C) of two universities, a release by Raj Bhavan said on Thursday.

The tenures of K.N. Selvakumar, V-C of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, and N.S. Santhosh Kumar, V-C of Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University, were extended for one more year.

This will come in effect from April 9.

