Governor Ravi continuing in his post will give publicity to the Dravidian movement, says Stalin

July 30, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that the continuance of R.N. Ravi as the Governor and his speeches would give publicity to the Dravidian movement.

Mr. Stalin had said on an earlier occasion that Mr. Ravi was making it easy for the DMK by starting the “election campaign”.

“Our Governor has been talking about ‘sanathanam’ and ‘varnashramam’ every other day. Is not it? His speeches have turned out to be our campaign. That is different. I have mentioned it at many public meetings. He should continue [in the post]. Only if he continues [in the post], can we nurture our principles and carry out our campaigns successfully. He has been teaching the wrong lessons every day. His speeches have been giving publicity to our principles,” the Chief Minister said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of late Tamil scholar and Periyarist Ma. Nannan in Chennai.

Recalling the words of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai wishing his critics a long life and of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy that it was his critics who kept him happy, Mr. Stalin said, “The works of Nannan would help us more in answering such critics.”

A slew of works

Mr. Stalin announced that the literary works of Nannan would be nationalised by the State government. Lauding the qualities of the late scholar, he compared him with Periyar Ramasamy and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He recalled that Nannan penned 124 books.

The Chief Minister recalled the late scholar’s long association with the DMK till his death in 2017.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, School Education Minister Ma. Subramanian and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani were among the dignitaries who took part at the event.