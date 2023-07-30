HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor Ravi continuing in his post will give publicity to the Dravidian movement, says Stalin

Our Governor has been talking about ‘sanathanam’ and ‘varnashramam’ every other day. Only if he continues, can we nurture our principles and carry out our campaigns successfully, says CM 

July 30, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of late Tamil scholar and Periyarist Ma. Nannan in Chennai on Sunday. He released a few books, which were received by Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of late Tamil scholar and Periyarist Ma. Nannan in Chennai on Sunday. He released a few books, which were received by Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that the continuance of R.N. Ravi as the Governor and his speeches would give publicity to the Dravidian movement.

Mr. Stalin had said on an earlier occasion that Mr. Ravi was making it easy for the DMK by starting the “election campaign”.

“Our Governor has been talking about ‘sanathanam’ and ‘varnashramam’ every other day. Is not it? His speeches have turned out to be our campaign. That is different. I have mentioned it at many public meetings. He should continue [in the post]. Only if he continues [in the post], can we nurture our principles and carry out our campaigns successfully. He has been teaching the wrong lessons every day. His speeches have been giving publicity to our principles,” the Chief Minister said.

He was speaking at the valedictory of the birth centenary celebrations of late Tamil scholar and Periyarist Ma. Nannan in Chennai.

Recalling the words of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai wishing his critics a long life and of social reformer Periyar E.V. Ramasamy that it was his critics who kept him happy, Mr. Stalin said, “The works of Nannan would help us more in answering such critics.”

A slew of works 

Mr. Stalin announced that the literary works of Nannan would be nationalised by the State government. Lauding the qualities of the late scholar, he compared him with Periyar Ramasamy and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He recalled that Nannan penned 124 books.

The Chief Minister recalled the late scholar’s long association with the DMK till his death in 2017.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, School Education Minister Ma. Subramanian and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani were among the dignitaries who took part at the event.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.