Governor Ravi confers degrees during 37th convocation of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Thursday (October 24, 2024) distributed medical degrees to graduands at the 37th convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University in Chennai. A total of 35,793 candidates, both in-person and in-absentia, were awarded post-doctoral, doctoral, postgraduate, undergraduate degrees and diplomas under the faculties of medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing, pharmacy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and allied health science courses.

Speaking at the function, Vivek Lal, Director, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, stressed the importance of commitment in medical practice. “This degree is the result of a big asset that all of you have. That is the commitment. It comes before equipment. Medicine is all about committed healthcare professionals. Equipment and technology do play a part. But if you want to exploit technology, you have to be committed.”

He said Indian doctors and health care professionals are the best in the world. “In the United States, the second largest [health] caregivers to US citizens are Indians…Our health care professionals and doctors are a class apart.” Because of doctors’ commitment, the country was able to bounce back from COVID-19, even though India has a rudimentary infrastructure compared to Western countries, he said.

“In our ecosystem, our patients think of us [doctors] as Gods. Not so in the West. They think if a doctor cures a patient, it is his duty. The relationship between a doctor and a patient is through insurance and everything ends there. In India, if a doctor cures a patient, he becomes a family member of that patient.”

K. Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor of The Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University, former Vice-Chancellors, faculty, and parents were among others present. The Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian, whose name was on the invitation, was not present.

