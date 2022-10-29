Governor Ravi commemorates 109th birth anniversary of Acharya Sri Tulsi

Acharya’s principles are real a gift to the youth, he says

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi commemorated 109th birth anniversary of Acharya Sri Tulsi, organised by Sri Jain Swethamber Terapanth (Madavaram), at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

He hailed Acharya Sri Tulsi for his ‘contribution to the community without any barrier of caste, religion, region and language etc.’ and said that his ideologies and principles were a real gift to the youth and this generation, which would guide and motivate them to lead a happy life by adopting self-discipline, non-violence and kindness towards humanity.

Mr. Ravi said that colonialism “not only significantly destroyed the Indian economic and political system, but made deliberate attempts to destroy its spiritual, cultural and social spirit”.

“Jainism has always advocated Anektawad (pluralism) which respects people from different beliefs. Often our different belief systems are considered separate entities. They are not different but diverse manifestations of the same core, like different branches of the same tree,” he said.