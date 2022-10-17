Governor questions progress of harijans in education in T.N., but cites inaccurate data

Governor R.N. Ravi inaugurating new buildings at SRS Sarvodaya Girls’ Hostel, run by Harijan Sevak Sangh, in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday raised concerns over the progress of harijans (Scheduled Castes) in Tamil Nadu by arguing that the State had a poor record on issues like education and untouchability. While the Governor put forth data on Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) to back his contention, the official data showed that the numbers cited may be inaccurate.

Inaugurating infrastructure at SRS Sarvodaya Girls’ Hostel, run by the Harijan Sevak Sangh (HSS), Chennai, he said Tamil Nadu had progressed in areas like education, health, infrastructure and industrialisation when one looked at macro-level data. However, he said, the “picture is disturbing” when one looked at micro-level data.

He cited the example of Gross Enrolment Ratio, which he defined as the number of children who are in school for every 100 children of school-going age. Lauding Tamil Nadu for having a GER of 51% when compared to the national figure of 28%, he, however, said the State’s GER among harijans was only 13% to 14%, which was half that of the national figure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that if the State’s average was 51%, it meant that some communities were actually having a GER of around 70% to 75%, while it was just 13% to 14% for harijans, who constitute 24% of the State’s population.

[It has to be noted that the figures of 51% and 28% quoted by the Governor match the GER figures for higher education and not school education, where the GER is much higher, both at the State and national level. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education 2019-20 data (the latest), Tamil Nadu’s GER is 51.4%, while India’s is 27.1%. Importantly, the GER for SCs in Tamil Nadu is not 13% to 14%, as quoted by the Governor, but 39.6%. At the national level, it is 23.4%]

“Look at the gap. In our macro story, we forget the people who actually deserve the care. It pains me to see this…Now, we talk about social justice, we talk about a model of development. It is all just noise. Let us be compassionate,” Mr. Ravi said.

Stating that Tamil Nadu still had untouchability in many places, he asked, “What have we done to ensure that the most shameful thing of untouchability does not exist in our State, which claims to be the most progressive?”

He said that in cases filed for atrocities against harijans, one would expect the conviction rate to be high, as the burden was now on the accused to prove they are innocent. However, he said the conviction rate was abysmally poor in Tamil Nadu, adding that the same was the case with crimes against women belonging to SC communities.

He said Mahatma Gandhi started HSS as he saw the country as one family, where every member deserved dignity and equal opportunity for progress. Arguing that India cannot grow if a large group of people was still far behind, he said it was the duty of the corporates and the rich to help the harijans.

P. Maruthi, HSS State president, said the new hostel infrastructure was constructed with support from the Tamil Nadu Governor’s Discretionary Fund, former Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and his family, Geetha Bhavan Trust, Newsmen Associates Limited and many other donors.

Sankar Kumar Sanyal, national president, HSS, and Shashikant B. Kalyani, Chief General Manager (Finance), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (T.N. State Office), spoke on the occasion.