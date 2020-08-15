Tamil Nadu

Governor Purohit tests negative for infection

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19, tested negative for the infection on Friday, according to a statement issued by Kauvery Hospital.

“His grit and determination has helped in his speedy recovery, and he continues to remain active,” the hospital said.

