Governor presides over Meenakshi College event

Governor R.N. Ravi presided over the founder’s day celebrations of Meenakshi College for Women. He awarded scholarships to 84 meritorious students for their achievements, according to a release from Raj Bhavan. Dr. K.S. Lakshmi, secretary, Dr. Nalli Kuppusami Chetty, chairman, Dr. C. Sethukarasi and Dr. N. Manju, principals and faculty members of Meenakshi College for Women, and students and their parents participated in the event.