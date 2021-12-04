Governor R.N. Ravi presided over the founder’s day celebrations of Meenakshi College for Women. He awarded scholarships to 84 meritorious students for their achievements, according to a release from Raj Bhavan. Dr. K.S. Lakshmi, secretary, Dr. Nalli Kuppusami Chetty, chairman, Dr. C. Sethukarasi and Dr. N. Manju, principals and faculty members of Meenakshi College for Women, and students and their parents participated in the event.
Governor presides over Meenakshi College event
CHENNAI
Chennai,
December 04, 2021 01:19 IST
