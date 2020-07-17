Governor, political leaders greet Malini Parthasarathy

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday extended his greetings to Malini Parthasarathy, who has taken over as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited.

In his letter to Ms. Parthasarathy, the Governor said it gave him immense pleasure to congratulate her on her accession to the coveted position in The Hindu Group. “I hope that in the new assignment, you will excel as always, giving the iconic institution a new direction in the changing times. You have had a grand association with the institution all your life, and have seen its rise and rise to greater glory all along,” he said.

The Governor offered his best wishes to her on her new assignment at the helm of a great institution which, he said, would do very well under her able leadership.

Leaders of several political parties also greeted Ms. Parthasarathy on being appointed Chairperson of The Hindu Group.

AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam tweeted, terming her appointment as “a fitting recognition and reward for her dedicated hardwork and valuable contribution for more than 35 years to the group.” He expressed the hope that “she will propel the group towards greater achievements.”

Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan extended their wishes and pointed out that she was the first woman to hold the post.

In a tweet, veteran actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Hassan said: “You have broken another glass ceiling and am sure your leadership will guide The Hindu group to greater heights.”

Congratulating her, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss, in a tweet, wished her all success in continuing the legacy of The Hindu group.