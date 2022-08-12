Tamil Nadu

Governor, Panneerselvam greet new Vice-President

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 12, 2022 00:36 IST
Updated: August 12, 2022 00:36 IST

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and deposed AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam extended their greetings to new Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was sworn-in on Thursday.

"Governor R.N. Ravi greeted and extended best wishes to Hon'ble Vice-President Thiru. Jagdeep Dhankhar, the 14th Vice-President of Republic of India," the Raj Bhavan said in a tweet.

In a letter to the new Vice-President, Mr. Panneerselvam said he was confident that Mr. Dhankhar's long public life, sound legal background and deep knowledge of polity would not only complement great value to the office of the Vice-President and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, but also benefit the nation.

