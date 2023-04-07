Governor must produce Ravi proof to substantiate allegation, says T.T.V. Dhinakaran

April 07, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday said Governor R.N. Ravi should produce proof to substantiate his allegation that foreign funds were being used to instigate protests against Sterlite Copper smelter plant in Thoothukudi.

“Instead of doing that, he should not insult the sacrifice of those who died during the protests. It is also not acceptable for the Governor to state that not consenting to Bills passed in the State Assembly would mean that they have been rejected by the Governor. A statement such as this would hurt the family members of those who were affected by online gambling,” he said.

Mr. Dhinakaran said the Governor’s statements were against the tenets of the Constitution of India and such statements should be avoided by him.

“Instead of finding reasons to not grant assent to bills passed in the State Assembly, he should grant assent after advising certain changes considering people’s interests,” he said.