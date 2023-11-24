Governor must follow Constitution as per court’s advice: TNCC chief Alagiri

November 24, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Friday said Governor R.N. Ravi must seek the help of lawyers to understand the Supreme Court judgment against the functioning of Punjab Governor and ensure that he discharges his duties in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“The Tamil Nadu government along with a few other governments, including that of Kerala, Punjab, Delhi and Telangana, approached the Supreme Court contending that Governors are not providing assent to Bills passed in the State Assembly and that democratically-elected government in the State is unable to function,” Mr. Alagiri said in a statement.

