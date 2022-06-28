Governor must consent to ordinance against online gambling, says Anbumani

‘Since it cannot be regulated, banning is the only option’

‘Since it cannot be regulated, banning is the only option’

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday said Governor R.N. Ravi must consent to an ordinance [if the State moots it], banning online games with stakes. On Monday, a report of Justice Chandru Committee, recommending a ban on online games with stakes, was placed before the State cabinet. In a statement, he claimed, “I had spoken to Governor on May 31 about the evils of online gambling. He too had expressed his concerns about the deaths due to it.” According to him, the Justice Chandru Committee said online gambling was not a game of skill but a game of luck and that it affected the psyche of the players. “I had also said since online gambling cannot be regulated, banning is the only option,” he said.



